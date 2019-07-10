Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

After 10 MLAs Switch Camp, Goa Congress Chief Girish Chodankar says BJP Wants 'One Nation One Party'

Despite having enough numbers in the Assembly, CM Pramod Sawant's "unethical act" of luring Congress MLAs displayed his fear of facing a united opposition in the upcoming Assembly session, Chodankar said.

PTI

Updated:July 10, 2019, 11:20 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
After 10 MLAs Switch Camp, Goa Congress Chief Girish Chodankar says BJP Wants 'One Nation One Party'
File photo of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar.
Loading...

Panaji: Reacting to 10 out of 15 party MLAs joining the ruling BJP, Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar said the BJP's goal was to create "one nation one party" situation in the country.

A group of 10 Congress MLAs in Goa, led by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Chandrakant Kavlekar, merged with the ruling BJP Wednesday evening, increasing the saffron party's strength to 27 in the 40-seat house.

In a statement, Chodankar alleged that Congress MLAs joined the BJP after falling prey to blackmailing or allurements. Instead of "one nation one election" (which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is advocating), what the BJP really wants is "one nation one party", he said, adding the BJP has "exposed its intense insecurity" about its coalition partner by poaching Congress legislators.

Despite having enough numbers in the Assembly, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's "unethical act" of luring Congress MLAs displayed his fear of facing a united opposition in the upcoming Assembly session, he said.

"The entire episode reflects the utter misuse of power adopted by the BJP which is full of arrogance and was finding itself on a sticky wicket after certain MLAs within its camp were unhappy with the government," Chodankar said.

It was also a lesson for alliance partners who went against the mandate in 2017 (when the Congress was the single-largest party but failed to form a government) and installed the BJP in power, he said.

The development will not go down well with people who will defeat the BJP in the next polls, he said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram