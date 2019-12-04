'Not One Charge Framed against Me After 106 Days in Jail': P Chidambaram after Walking out of Tihar

New Delhi: After being lodged in the Tihar jail for 106 days, Congress leader P Chidambaram was released on Wednesday evening, hours after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the INX Media money laundering case.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice R Banumathi, granted bail to the 74-year-old former Union finance minister who has been in custody since August 21 when he was arrested by the CBI.

"After 106 days of incarceration, not one charge has been framed against me," said Chidambaram after leaving jail.

He, however, said he did not want to comment on the case. The court, while granting bail, restrained Chidambaram from either giving any press interviews or making public comments regarding him or other co-accused in the case.

Scores of Congress workers gathered outside the prison to greet Chidambaram on his release, bringing traffic to a standstill on the stretch.

"I am glad my father is finally coming home. The Supreme Court has given relief after the unwarranted 106 days of jail. The plan is to call on Congress President Sonia Gandhi after my father comes out of the jail," his son Karti Chidambaram said ahead of the leader's release.

The Congress earlier on Wednesday hailed the apex court's verdict, saying "truth finally prevails".

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said Chidambaram's incarceration was "vengeful and vindictive", while expressing confidence he will be able to prove his innocence in a fair trial.

Chidambaram was first arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case and was granted bail by the top court on October 22. The ED had arrested him on October 16 in the money laundering case.

The CBI registered its case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a FIPB clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister. The ED afterwards lodged a money-laundering case.

