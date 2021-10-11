After 15 months, CBI Takes Over Case of Missing Lab Technician in Kanpur

After a gap of over a year, the CBI has taken over a politically sensitive kidnapping and suspect murder case in Kanpur in which a lab technician was kidnapped, and is still missing.

Sanjit Yadav was kidnapped last June. On Monday, the CBI registered an FIR in the case after over 14 months since the Uttar Pradesh government had written to the Centre on August 2 last year recommending a CBI probe in the sensational case. The Centre issued a notification on September 22 this year approving a CBI probe, according to the documents attached to the FIR lodged by the CBI. The role of the Uttar Pradesh police has been under scanner ever since it took up the case.

Former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav had visited the family last year and promised a CBI probe once the Samajwadi Party came to power in the state.

Sanjit had gone missing on 22 June with his family blaming one Rajendra Yadav and his son Rahul Yadav for kidnapping him as a marriage proposal from Rahul for Sanjit’s sister was rejected by the family. A ransom of Rs 30 lakh was demanded from the family which they claim was handed over to the police, but the kidnappers allegedly managed to escape with that money by hoodwinking the police.

The police later arrested some friends of Sanjit, and claimed they had killed Sanjit and thrown his body in a river. However, the body was never found.

The family had since been demanding a CBI probe. The UP police has, meanwhile, already filed a charge-sheet against the said accused and booked them under the Gangsters Act.

Then SSP of Kanpur Dinesh Kumar was transferred, while four other senior officials were suspended. The family has been suspecting the police version for long and the CBI will now probe the case afresh.

