After 2-Day Halt, Vaccination Resumes Today in Mumbai's 62 out of 71 Private Centres. Details Here

With the fresh stock of anti-COVID 19 vaccines being made available by the Mumbai civic body, the halted vaccination drive will resume at 62 of the 71 designated private hospitals in the megapolis from Monday.

In Mumbai, 49 civic and government-run institutions are designated as vaccination centres while 71 private hospitals have the facility to administer the anti-COVID 19 vaccines.

About 40,000 to 50,000 people will be administered the anti-COVID 19 vaccines every day in Mumbai.

The vaccination centres in the 71 private hospitals stopped functioning on April 10 and April 11 due to the shortage of vaccines. The inoculation drive, however, continued in civic and government hospitals.

BMC had announced that the exercise would resume in the private hospitals after the civic body gets adequate stock of the doses.

“The BMC received 99,000 doses late on April 9. On April 10, 1,34,970 doses were received. The BMC received a total of 2,33,970 doses in the last two days. The civic body has disbursed some stock to the private hospitals. The vaccination will commence in 62 of the 71 private hospitals from April 12,” the BMC said in a statement.

Five states — Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala — cumulatively account for 72.23 per cent of the country’s total active COVID-19 cases which have breached the 10-lakh mark again after around six-and-half-months, the Union health ministry said. Ten districts including Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Bengaluru Urban, Nashik, Delhi, Raipur, Durg and Aurangabad account for 45.65 per cent of the total active cases which have climbed to 10,46,631 and now comprise 7.93per cent of the total infections, it said.

A net increase of 67,023 cases have been recorded in the total active cases in a span of 24 hours. Maharashtra alone accounts for 51.23 per cent of the total active cases in the country, the ministry said. Ten states — Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan — have shown a steep rise in the daily COVID-19 cases accountingfor82.82 per centof the new infections, it said.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here