After 2 Unsuccessful Attempts, Father Clears Tamil Nadu 10th Exam with Daughter

Subramanian, a field inspector in the PWD possessed a pass certificate, testifying to his being a class 7 candidate, when he joined duty on compassionate grounds years ago.

PTI

Updated:April 30, 2019, 2:48 PM IST
After 2 Unsuccessful Attempts, Father Clears Tamil Nadu 10th Exam with Daughter
Representative image/PTI photo
Puducherry: A 46-year old man and his daughter here have cleared the SSLC (Class X) public examination together, results of which were released on Monday.

Subramanian, a field inspector in the Public Works Department possessed a pass certificate, testifying to his being a Standard VII candidate, when he joined duty on compassionate grounds a few years ago.

He appeared for the ESLC examination (Class VIII) as a private candidate in 2017 for want of necessary qualification to get promotion.

After finishing the ESLC test, Subramanian appeared privately for the SSLC last year, official sources said on Tuesday.

However, he failed in three subjects including Mathematics.

Again, he made an unsuccessful attempt in the supplementary examination under compartmental system last year.

In March this year, he appeared for three subjects and emerged as a successful candidate.

His daughter, Thirigunaa, who also appeared for the SSLC examination through a government girls high school this year passed the examination.

Subramanian and his daughter were jubilant about their feat.
