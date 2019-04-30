English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After 2 Unsuccessful Attempts, Father Clears Tamil Nadu 10th Exam with Daughter
Subramanian, a field inspector in the PWD possessed a pass certificate, testifying to his being a class 7 candidate, when he joined duty on compassionate grounds years ago.
Representative image/PTI photo
Loading...
Puducherry: A 46-year old man and his daughter here have cleared the SSLC (Class X) public examination together, results of which were released on Monday.
Subramanian, a field inspector in the Public Works Department possessed a pass certificate, testifying to his being a Standard VII candidate, when he joined duty on compassionate grounds a few years ago.
He appeared for the ESLC examination (Class VIII) as a private candidate in 2017 for want of necessary qualification to get promotion.
After finishing the ESLC test, Subramanian appeared privately for the SSLC last year, official sources said on Tuesday.
However, he failed in three subjects including Mathematics.
Again, he made an unsuccessful attempt in the supplementary examination under compartmental system last year.
In March this year, he appeared for three subjects and emerged as a successful candidate.
His daughter, Thirigunaa, who also appeared for the SSLC examination through a government girls high school this year passed the examination.
Subramanian and his daughter were jubilant about their feat.
Subramanian, a field inspector in the Public Works Department possessed a pass certificate, testifying to his being a Standard VII candidate, when he joined duty on compassionate grounds a few years ago.
He appeared for the ESLC examination (Class VIII) as a private candidate in 2017 for want of necessary qualification to get promotion.
After finishing the ESLC test, Subramanian appeared privately for the SSLC last year, official sources said on Tuesday.
However, he failed in three subjects including Mathematics.
Again, he made an unsuccessful attempt in the supplementary examination under compartmental system last year.
In March this year, he appeared for three subjects and emerged as a successful candidate.
His daughter, Thirigunaa, who also appeared for the SSLC examination through a government girls high school this year passed the examination.
Subramanian and his daughter were jubilant about their feat.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple iPad Mini (2019) Review: An iPad That Has no Competition, Except From Your Smartphone
- Bharat Song Chashni is Salman Khan's Love Ballad for Katrina Kaif
- Mardaani 2 First Look Reveals Rani Mukerji's Impressive Cop Avatar, See Here
- Harleen Sethi on Break Up with Vicky Kaushal: I Am Nobody’s Ex or Current or Future Girlfriend
- Halima Aden Becomes First Model to Wear Hijab-Burkini in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results