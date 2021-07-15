After 20 Years Of Court Marriage, UP Couple Performs Traditional Rituals

A couple based in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao finally tied the nuptial knot 20 years after their court marriage. The wedding took place on July 12, Monday. Narayan Raydas, 58, and Ramrati, 50, were living under the same roof ever since they sealed their wedding on paper. Locals of the village, including the village head, helped in making all arrangements so that the duo could tie the knot traditionally. Interestingly, the wedding was also attended by the couple’s 13-year-old son, Ajay. The wedding was also attended by respective family members and close friends.

The groom’s sister revealed that the couple had been staying together ever since they did their court marriage but due to various reasons the traditional wedding was not possible and so it has happened now with the consent of both the families.

Ajay was also present at his father’s wedding procession. The village head along with the villagers had made sure that they left no stone unturned in the preparations. In fact, they also made arrangements for vehicles in which the groom’s side went.

The bride and the groom performed a part of the wedding rituals at a Brahma Dev Baba temple. People in more than six cars had accompanied the couple to the temple. After completing the ceremonies, the two of them went to their house to complete the seven pheras around the sacred fire.

Narayan expressed his gratitude towards the villagers and gave them the entire credit for organising the wedding. He, in fact, went on to add that the wedding was only because of the efforts put in by the locals.

