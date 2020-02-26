Take the pledge to vote

After 21 Deaths, Human Rights Panel Chief Says Delhi Violence an 'Aberration', Not Communal

With the unrest failing to ebb, the chairman was of the opinion that an application to the apex court on expediting the CAA issue could be made so as to take up the issue earlier.

Stacy Pereira | CNN-News18

Updated:February 26, 2020, 3:15 PM IST
HL Dattu

Bengaluru: National Human Rights Commission chairman HL Dattu on Wednesday said the violence in the Capital could not be termed communal and was instead an “aberration”.

Speaking to CNN-News 18, Dattu said: "See, this is an aberration… you can't call it a movement where people hate each other… some small aberrations will be there in a democratic country, there will be dissent.”

Twenty people, including a cop, have been killed in the violence that has swept Northeast Delhi for the past four days.

The former Chief Justice of India also said matters could be resolved through dialogue.

“There will be pro- there will be those anti-, but for that violence is not the answer. People should sit together and peacefully sort out their problems. Now if the commission comes to know that there are any violation of human rights, either by police or by state, then we will take precautionary measure and also seek appropriate enquiry,” he added.

With the unrest failing to ebb, the chairman was of the opinion that an application to the apex court on expediting the CAA issue could be made so as to take up the issue earlier.

“The SC can take it up and see what is being done by way of legislation by parliamentarians, whether it's correct or whether it's unconstitutional and I believe it will give a landmark judgment on that.”

On allegations that the NHRC has become a mute spectator, Dattu reiterated that the commission should be given more powers as other than giving recommendations to the government, the commission doesn't have any role.

"I will not call it (NHRC) toothless or toothful, I only say give me more powers,” he said.

