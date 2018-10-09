English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
7 More Test Positive for Zika in Rajasthan Taking Total Cases to 29, PM Modi Seeks Report
Symptoms of Zika virus disease are similar to those of other viral infections such as dengue, and include fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, and headache.
Image for representation. (AFP Relaxnews/ jarun011/ Istock.com)
Loading...
Jaipur: A total of 29 people have tested positive for the Zika virus in Rajasthan so far as seven new cases were reported from the state on Tuesday.
Additional health secretary of the state for health, Veenu Gupta, confirmed the cases and said they have all been listed. She said close to 200 teams have been formed to conduct a combing operation and 26,000 houses have been surveyed so far.
“If there is a need to collect samples, we're collecting that on a large scale,” she said.
The disease outbreak has prompted the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to seek a detailed report from the health ministry.
Bihar also issued advisories to all its 38 districts as one of the patients in Jaipur is a Bihar resident, who had visited his home in Siwan recently. The state has put the district in charges on high alert to keep an eye on people who show similar symptoms.
A seven-member high-level central team is in Jaipur to assist the state government in control and containment measures, while a control room has been activated at the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to undertake regular monitoring of the situation. The situation is being reviewed at the level of Union minister of health.
All suspected cases in the state and mosquito samples are being tested. Additional testing kits are provided to viral research and diagnostic laboratories. The state government has been supplied with information, education and communication (IEC) material prepared to create awareness about Zika virus and its prevention strategies.
Another high-level Central team of the ministry has already been placed in Jaipur to further oversee and assist containment operations.
All pregnant mothers in the area are being monitored through and extensive surveillance and vector-control measures are being taken up in the area as per protocol by the state government, the official said.
Zika virus disease is an emerging disease currently being reported by 86 countries worldwide. Symptoms of Zika virus disease are similar to other viral infections such as dengue, and include fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, and headache.
In India, the first outbreak was reported in Ahmedabad in January and February 2017 and second outbreak in July 2017 from Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu. Both these outbreaks were successfully contained through intensive surveillance and vector management, the ministry said.
Additional health secretary of the state for health, Veenu Gupta, confirmed the cases and said they have all been listed. She said close to 200 teams have been formed to conduct a combing operation and 26,000 houses have been surveyed so far.
“If there is a need to collect samples, we're collecting that on a large scale,” she said.
The disease outbreak has prompted the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to seek a detailed report from the health ministry.
Bihar also issued advisories to all its 38 districts as one of the patients in Jaipur is a Bihar resident, who had visited his home in Siwan recently. The state has put the district in charges on high alert to keep an eye on people who show similar symptoms.
A seven-member high-level central team is in Jaipur to assist the state government in control and containment measures, while a control room has been activated at the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to undertake regular monitoring of the situation. The situation is being reviewed at the level of Union minister of health.
All suspected cases in the state and mosquito samples are being tested. Additional testing kits are provided to viral research and diagnostic laboratories. The state government has been supplied with information, education and communication (IEC) material prepared to create awareness about Zika virus and its prevention strategies.
Another high-level Central team of the ministry has already been placed in Jaipur to further oversee and assist containment operations.
All pregnant mothers in the area are being monitored through and extensive surveillance and vector-control measures are being taken up in the area as per protocol by the state government, the official said.
Zika virus disease is an emerging disease currently being reported by 86 countries worldwide. Symptoms of Zika virus disease are similar to other viral infections such as dengue, and include fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, and headache.
In India, the first outbreak was reported in Ahmedabad in January and February 2017 and second outbreak in July 2017 from Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu. Both these outbreaks were successfully contained through intensive surveillance and vector management, the ministry said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ahead of China Trip, Indian Coach Stephen Constantine Unhappy With Lack of Preparation
- Navneet Nishan on Alok Nath: Dealt With Four Years of Harassment by Slapping the Man in Question
- 'It's A Really Scary Time For Men Right Now': This Song Reminds You It's ALWAYS Been A Scary Time For Women
- WATCH: Man Rides Swing in the Back of a Moving Truck in Mumbai Traffic
- The Portal And Portal+ May be Very Cool, But Will We Be Able To Trust Facebook This Season?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...