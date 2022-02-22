After 25 Years of Departure, Wildlife Experts Bullish about Brown Bears Clawing Their Way Back in Kashmir

The grizzly bear or the Himalayan brown bear is kicking a strong comeback after its population had nosedived in the last quarter-century in militancy-wracked Kashmir. Elated wildlife conservationists have noted increasing sightings and spread of the brown bear in the last two to three years in a few of its habitats including the Sonmarg-Drass-Kargil arch of mountains, its foremost haunt.

This is a pleasant departure from the last 25 years when the big animal had almost disappeared from the area. Massive construction, increased military and nomad footprint, etc, have been blamed for the destruction of its habitat. Worse, there is a serious conflict between the bear and nomads because their livestock often gets picked up by the grizzlies.

“The survival of the brown bear depends on the availability of suitable habitat, food, and water in the sanctuary. But the present scenario of increased grazing pressure in the pastures, tourism activities, presence of security camps with a large number of personnel in it and the developmental activities, especially the construction of tunnels through the bear habitat, are big threats for its conservation," Aaliya Mir, project head, Wildlife SOS, told News 18.

The Wildlife SOS, a non-governmental organisation, carried out a survey (between May to October 2021) to understand the brown bear distribution in the Thajiwas Wildlife Sanctuary in Sonmarg, 85 km from Srinagar. The place is an important habitat of the brown bear and extends up to the Zojila pass and beyond to Drass, Kargil, and Zanskar. A few years ago, an incident of a brown bear plunging into a river after being stoned by residents in Kargil attracted a lot of scorn from wildlife lovers.

Intisar Suhail, a senior wildlife warden in Kashmir, says besides the Sonmarg-Kargil belt, the brown bear has been sighted in areas like Hirpora in Shopian and the Pir Panjal heights linked to Rajouri, Reasi, and Poonch.

The bears’ presence has been noticed in the Handwara and Kupwara corridor but the sightings are far less in comparison to Sonmarg.

The animal, said to be 200 in number, is also found in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand though it is fairly common in the Kashmir and Kargil valleys. The bears are also found in Pakistan and Afghanistan and parts of China.

In her six-month research in Sonmarg, Mir analysed the feeding behaviour of the bear and its interface with humans. She used both animal signs and camera traps that were fitted at strategic points to compile the data. For assessing the current brown bear distribution, her team did interviews with locals, jawans, and nomads during field visits. Mir also relied on indirect evidence like scats, footprints, and feeding signs encountered during walking along the animal trails, footpaths, and riverbeds.

To avoid doubling of data, her team divided the whole area into grids and fixed the cameras there. The points were Sonmarg market, Sarbal village, various points en route Amarnath, Zojila, Lashpathri, and some points at Minimarg.

In her research, which will be published this year, Mir concludes that in the Sonmarg area, the bear-human conflict has increased manifold in the past few years.

“There have been frequent sightings of the brown bears in the cropland, market places, hotel premises, security camps, and in and around human habitation," she noted after collating the evidence.

In her career spanning 20 years, Mir has rescued wild animals, reptiles, and birds and led operations in the thickest of forests in Kashmir.

“These anthropogenic activities are obviously not good for this species and indeed are a threat toward its conservation," she said, adding that if a holistic approach is not adopted, the situation will be very different and difficult to handle.

“Let the government earmark the Thajiwas Sanctuary for the conservation of brown bears, which will be very good," suggested Mir whose team also includes senior biologists.

The brown bear, informed Suhail, is the biggest animal in Kashmir and an adult weighs more than 2.5 quintals. It is found at an altitude of 2,000 to 2,500 metres and is comfortable mostly above the tree line, though it keeps on foraying inside the deep jungles. “While the black bear is a herbivore, the brown bear is an omnivore. It picks up the livestock of the nomads who move in summer pastures for grazing their cattle and sheep," Suhail added.

Besides north and south Kashmir, the animal was also found in Dachigam National Park near Srinagar at one point but it was not spotted for a long time in the past two decades.

Wildlife officials admit that since violence has waned in the forests in the last five to six years, the animal is showing signs of revival.

“The new sightings have given us some hope. It is a good beginning. All we need is to provide a safe habitat to it," said Mir.

Wildlife officials believe the erecting of the fence along the Line of Control had somewhat squeezed the free movement of the animal and that is why it is coming in contact with humans.

