After 3-City Tour, PM Modi Will Tomorrow Interact with Three Teams Involved in Developing Virus Vaccine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday interact, through video conferencing, with three teams that are involved in developing a Covid-19 vaccine. The teams he will interact with are from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr. Reddy's.

Monday's interaction will come two days after PM Modi three of the nation's leading vaccine development and manufacturing sites as coronavirus cases continue to soar.

Maharashtra — home to India's financial hub, Mumbai — has been particularly hard hit by the virus. Its tally of 1.68 million cases is higher than countries such as Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom.

Modi conducted a whirlwind three-city tour and visited the Zydus Cadila facility in the western city of Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech's facilities in the southern hub of Hyderabad and the Serum Institute of India's sprawling campus in the western city of Pune.

Following the visits Modi said India's role in developing vaccines was a global good and he was pleased with the rapid progress being made.