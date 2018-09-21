English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After 3 Cops Killed by Militants, J&K Governor Insists Panchayat Elections Will Not Be Postponed
Malik reiterated that enough is being done to secure the upcoming polls. He said Union home ministry is sending extra forces to secure candidates for the Panchayat polls.
Police force pays tribute to martyred officers on Friday (TV grab)
New Delhi: As fear gripped Jammu and Kashmir after the abduction and killing of three policemen, Governor Satya Pal Malik said on Friday that the incident will not act as a deterrent to postpone the Panchayat and local polls.
Speaking exclusively to CNN-News18, Malik said, "At no cost will the elections be postponed. Terrorists killing policemen shows their desperation because the tide is turning against them."
Malik claimed that he has received reports that in parts of the Valley, local residents were chasing away terrorists as they are unhappy that Kashmiri policemen are getting killed. He said that enough steps have been taken to ensure security and future of these policemen.
A home ministry spokesperson said that Jammu and Kashmir has a professional and committed police force, which is fully geared up to meet the security challenges, including those related to Panchayat and Urban body elections.
"There are over 30,000 special police officers (SPOs) and their services are reviewed from time to time. Militants are on backfoot in the state. 28 militants have been neutralized this year in Shopian alone. Due to pro-active actions the police, militants have been pushed to corner and are being driven to desperation," the spokesperson said.
Speaking on the issue of SPOs resignation, Malik said, "These are isolated incidents. Those who have resigned did not have any active operational duty. In an insurgency affected states, these things happen. The state has over 30,000 SPOs. Resignation of three or four is only an isolated incident."
Malik reiterated that enough is being done to secure the upcoming polls. He said Union home ministry is sending extra forces to secure candidates for the Panchayat polls.
On boycott of national conference and PDP, the governor said that their reasons were pure political. "They participated in the Kargil local polls. Isn't 35-A applicable in Kargil? I am confident all parties will come forward. NC and PDP candidates may not use their party name because of political reasons, but they too will participate."
The local polls are due in Jammu and Kashmir in the month of October and November and intelligence inputs suggest that terror groups will accelerate violence to disrupt polls.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 21 September , 2018
3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Friday 21 September , 2018
SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 21 September , 2018 3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Friday 21 September , 2018 SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
