1-min read

After 3 Deaths, Govt Calls for Suspension of Rafting-related Activities in Kashmir Valley

The suspension order was issued after two accidents occurred during rafting expeditions, in Lidder stream of Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, in which three people were killed.

PTI

Updated:June 21, 2019, 6:25 PM IST
After 3 Deaths, Govt Calls for Suspension of Rafting-related Activities in Kashmir Valley
Representational Image.
Srinagar: In the wake of killing of three people during rafting expeditions in Lidder stream in Pahalgam resort, the Tourism Department of Kashmir on late Thursday evening, ordered suspension of rafting-related activities in the entire valley till a proper mechanism is put in place.

"In the interest of administration and safety of tourists it is hereby ordered that all rafting-related activities at all tourist destinations, particularly at Pahalgam and Sonamarg, shall remain suspended till a proper mechanism/technical guidance is put in place at all such locations," the order read.

The tourism director has asked the officers concerned to ensure implementation of the order in letter and report its compliance.

The suspension order was issued after two accidents occurred during rafting expeditions in Lidder stream of Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir's Anantnag district in which three people were killed.

On June 1, a tourist guide, Rouf Ahmad Dar, died while saving five tourists during a rafting expedition in the stream. Two people, including a tourism department employee, were killed on June 18 in another such accident in the stream.

