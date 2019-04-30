English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After 300 Fishermen, Pakistan Releases 60 Indian Prisoners with Cash, Clothes as 'Goodwill Gesture'
Set free on Monday, the fishermen arrived in India via Wagah Border and reached Amritsar to board the train for Vadodara in Gujarat on Tuesday.
Indian nationals freed from Pakistan jails on their way back home.
Loading...
Ahmedabad: Pakistan has released the fourth and final batch of 60 Indian prisoners including 55 fishermen. All the 55 fishermen, who arrived at the Amritsar Railway station on Tuesday, hail from various villages in Gujarat.
Set free on Monday, the fishermen arrived in India via Wagah Border and reached Amritsar to board the train for Vadodara in Gujarat on Tuesday.
On April 5, Pakistan announced that it would release 360 Indian prisoners, of which 355 were fishermen. Earlier, 300 fishermen were released by Pakistan in three different batches, most of the whom were from Gujarat.
According to Jivan Jungi, executive member of Pakistan-India Peoples’ Forum for Peace and Democracy (PIPFPD), all the fishermen are likely to reach Gujarat on Thursday.
“We are happy that Pakistan has released Indian fishermen as a goodwill gesture and it will relieve their kin back home who had been waiting for them since their arrest from International Maritime Boundary line (IMBL)," Jungi told News18.
“Pakistan-based Edhi Foundation helped the Indian fishermen after their release by giving them cash in Indian currency and two sets of garments for their journey back home,” he added.
With no clear demarcation of the maritime border, India and Pakistan frequently arrest fishermen who venture into the neighbouring country’s waters.
Set free on Monday, the fishermen arrived in India via Wagah Border and reached Amritsar to board the train for Vadodara in Gujarat on Tuesday.
On April 5, Pakistan announced that it would release 360 Indian prisoners, of which 355 were fishermen. Earlier, 300 fishermen were released by Pakistan in three different batches, most of the whom were from Gujarat.
According to Jivan Jungi, executive member of Pakistan-India Peoples’ Forum for Peace and Democracy (PIPFPD), all the fishermen are likely to reach Gujarat on Thursday.
“We are happy that Pakistan has released Indian fishermen as a goodwill gesture and it will relieve their kin back home who had been waiting for them since their arrest from International Maritime Boundary line (IMBL)," Jungi told News18.
“Pakistan-based Edhi Foundation helped the Indian fishermen after their release by giving them cash in Indian currency and two sets of garments for their journey back home,” he added.
With no clear demarcation of the maritime border, India and Pakistan frequently arrest fishermen who venture into the neighbouring country’s waters.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bharat Song Chashni is Salman Khan's Love Ballad for Katrina Kaif
- Halima Aden Becomes First Model to Wear Hijab-Burkini in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue
- Kim Kardashian's Tweet About Her Show Ahead of 'Battle of Winterfell' Has Left 'GoT' Fans in Splits
- How Liverpool Made the Best of Coutinho Sale to Barcelona and Returned to Europe's Elite
- In Pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Malaika Arora Attend Maheep Kapoor's Birthday Bash
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results