After 300 Fishermen, Pakistan Releases 60 Indian Prisoners with Cash, Clothes as 'Goodwill Gesture'

Pakistan has released the fourth and final batch of 60 Indian prisoners including 55 fishermen. All the 55 fishermen, who arrived at the Amritsar Railway station on Tuesday, hail from various villages in Gujarat.Set free on Monday, the fishermen arrived in India via Wagah Border and reached Amritsar to board the train for Vadodara in Gujarat on Tuesday.On April 5, Pakistan announced that it would release 360 Indian prisoners, of which 355 were fishermen. Earlier, 300 fishermen were released by Pakistan in three different batches, most of the whom were from Gujarat.According to Jivan Jungi, executive member of Pakistan-India Peoples’ Forum for Peace and Democracy (PIPFPD), all the fishermen are likely to reach Gujarat on Thursday.“We are happy that Pakistan has released Indian fishermen as a goodwill gesture and it will relieve their kin back home who had been waiting for them since their arrest from International Maritime Boundary line (IMBL)," Jungi told News18.“Pakistan-based Edhi Foundation helped the Indian fishermen after their release by giving them cash in Indian currency and two sets of garments for their journey back home,” he added.With no clear demarcation of the maritime border, India and Pakistan frequently arrest fishermen who venture into the neighbouring country’s waters.