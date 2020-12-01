After 32 Yrs, Bhartiya Kisan Union Implements Its Sec 288 Against Section 144 at Delhi-Ghaziabad Border

As the deadlock between the farmers and Ghaziabad district administration continued on Monday, Bhartiya Kisan Union has implemented its own Section 288 in the area.

The protest against farm laws passed by the Centre continues on Sunday as the farmers have started building huts on the Delhi-UP border. The farmers have implemented Section 288 of Bhartiya Kisan Union against Section 144 of District Administration.

“Section 288 is our own section of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU). Chaudhary Mahendra Singh Tikait first used this stream in 1988 at the Vote Club in Delhi in 1988. Under this section, the police are not allowed to come within the limits of the farmer,” BKU National spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said.

“With this, the movement will not be allowed to become fierce. If any anti-social element enters, BKU also takes action against him under section 288. This is the way of peaceful movement,” Tikait added.

The section which restricts the entry of any person other than farmers has been imposed after 32 years. Earlier the section was imposed in 1988.

Farmers have put up a banner at the UP gate, which reads, "Section 288 is applicable.” The section is meant to restrict anyone coming from Delhi-UP border near Ghazipur. A border line has been drawn on the other side allowing only farmers coming to the area.

Farmers have said that the protest would continue until a decision is reached on the issue. All eyes are stuck on the negotiation between farmers and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, farmers continue to reach from Punjab, Uttarakhand and UP. BKU National spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said that he would stand at the UP gate till talks with the government are done.