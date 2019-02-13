English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After 38 Hours of CBI Grilling, Kolkata Top Cop to Get Back on Nageswara Rao’s ‘Unaccounted’ Money Trail
Following Supreme Court directions, Rajeev Kumar went to Shillong on February 9 to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation in the chit fund cases.
File photo of Rajeev Kumar.
Kolkata: The CBI interrogation of Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar in Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund cases came to an end after five days in Shillong.
Following Supreme Court directions, Kumar went to Shillong on February 9 to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation in the chit fund cases.
He will reach Kolkata later in the day after 38 hours of grilling in five days. On Wednesday, he was examined for three hours.
Back in the city, Kumar will personally go through all the files related to Angela Mercantiles Private Limited.
Recently, the Kolkata Police conducted raids at two of the company’s offices to examine transactions between its owners and former CBI interim director M Nageshwar Rao's wife Mannem Sandhya.
Angela Mercantiles Private Limited is a trading company incorporated in February 1994.
Police sources said there have been a “series of transactions” between the company and Rao’s wife that are under scanner.
They said there are primarily three transactions — Rs 25 lakh taken as loan by Rao’s wife from the company in 2011-12, Rs 1.5 crore paid to the company in 2012-13 and Rs 14 lakh paid as salary to Rao’s daughter — that are being looked at.
In Shillong, additional commissioner of police (I) Jawed Shamim, deputy commissioner of police, STF, Murlidhar Sharma, and former Mizoram attorney general Biswajit Deb (Kumar’s lawyer), who had accompanied Kumar from Kolkata, were not allowed to be present during the questioning inside the CBI office at Oakland, East Khasi Hills.
Deb had written to the CBI that as all the officers were part of the SIT led by Kumar into the scams, their presence during the interrogation was necessary. However, the premier investigating agency turned down their request and asked all of them to leave the premises.
During the examination, Kumar has maintained that charges against him that he destroyed the evidences to shield the accused was baseless.
He also stressed that returning seized articles to the persons from whom they were taken happens only through proper documentation vetted by the lower division court that has the jurisdiction.
On February 5, the CBI in an additional affidavit submitted to the apex court, claimed that Kumar, who headed the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which probed the chit fund scam from April 2013 and May 2014 when the CBI took over, allegedly connived with the accused and subverted the investigation process.
The SC then asked the Kolkata top cop to cooperate with the investigation in Shillong, but told the CBI that he could not be arrested. “No coercive action/arrest against Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar,” the apex court said.
