After 4-Month Break, PM Modi Back With First Mann Ki Baat of 2nd Term

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return with his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann ki Baat' from June 30.

On February 24, days before the Lok Sabha elections were announced, he had suspended his monthly broadcast for March and April.

Confident of his return, Modi had said he will be back with the programme on the last Sunday of May.

"30th June, Sunday at 11:00 AM... We will meet once again, thanks to the radio, share joy, positivity and celebrate the collective strength of 130 crore Indians. I am sure you have lots to say for #MannKiBaat. Share it on the NaMo App Open Forum," PM Modi tweeted.

After four long months, #MannKiBaat is back to do what it has always loved- celebrate the power of positivity and the strengths of 130 crore Indians! Do tune in at 11 AM tomorrow morning! pic.twitter.com/aVxLXGqeAh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 29, 2019

The BJP-led NDA returned to power with a massive mandate and Modi was sworn in as the prime minister on May 30.

In his first term, Modi had addressed the nation on 53 occasions through his monthly broadcast after coming to power in 2014.

While discontinuing the programme, Modi had said he was doing so keeping in mind healthy democratic traditions.