After 4-Year Wait, Supreme Court to Begin Live-Streaming Court Proceedings From Tuesday

After nearly 4 years of the Supreme Court passing an order thereby allowing live streaming of proceedings on cases of national importance, it will be implemented on September 27.

In its initial stages, the Supreme Court will begin by streaming proceedings before its constitution benches. It will be telecast live on YouTube in the initial stage with the webcast scheduled to move over to a platform set up by the Supreme Court, a report by Moneycontrol stated.

This will also allow the audience to watch the supreme court proceedings in the comfort of their homes.

The order accepting that streaming of court proceedings is in principle an extension of the principle of the open court was passed on September 26, 2018, but waited for implementation whereas rules concerning live-streaming and recording of proceedings were laid down by the Supreme Court’s e-committee in 2021.

The decision to open court proceedings for the live telecast was taken during a full court meeting of all judges headed by the incumbent CJI, UU Lalit, sources told CNN-News18.

The Matters that would be live streamed include:

– Ews Reservation Issue

– Maharashtra Political Fiasco

– Delhi Vs Centre Power Tussle

The challenge to abrogation of Article 370 is likely to be listed for hearing after the Dussehra break.

The order calling for live streaming was passed following a letter written by Senior Advocate Indira Jaising to CJI UU Lalit. However, the Supreme Court is not the first constitutional court to open its proceedings for public viewing. As many as six high courts including the Gujarat High court have already been live-streaming their proceedings.

