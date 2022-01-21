After 50 Years, Eternal Flame at Amar Jawan Jyoti Goes Out to Become Part of National War Memorial

Burning strong for 50 years now, the eternal flame at the Amar Jawan Jyoti crackled for the last time at India Gate in the Delhi winter air on Friday. The highly popular tourist attraction, considered to be located at the heart of Delhi, will not have the sombre flames burning to remind visitors of the sacrifices made by martyrs. Those who want to see the flame, however, can now visit the National War Memorial nearby as part of the flame at Amar Jawan Jyoti was merged with the flame at the new memorial in a ceremony.

Names of all Indian martyrs from all the wars, including 1971 and wars before and after it are housed at the National War Memorial.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier said the government is building new national monuments and adding glory to the existing ones. “After Independence, new construction took place only for a few families from Delhi. We have brought the country out of this narrow thinking and are building new national monuments and adding glory to the existing ones," PM Modi said.

The Amar Jawan Jyoti was constructed as a memorial for Indian soldiers who were killed in action in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which India won, leading to the creation of Bangladesh. It was inaugurated by the then prime minister, Indira Gandhi, on January 26, 1972.

New Delhi: The Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate was merged with the eternal flame at the National War Memorial (NWM) here on Friday. In a short ceremony, a part of the Amar Jawan Jyoti flame was taken and merged with the flame at the NWM, which is 400 metres away on the other side of India Gate. Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Air Marshal B R Krishna presided over the ceremony.

The Amar Jawan Jyoti was constructed as a memorial for Indian soldiers who were killed in action in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which India won, leading to the creation of Bangladesh. It was inaugurated by the then prime minister, Indira Gandhi, on January 26, 1972. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on February 25, 2019, inaugurated the NWM, where names of 25,942 soldiers have been inscribed in golden letters on granite tablets.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.