After 56 New Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours, Telangana CM Asks Officials to Make Field Visits

Hyderabad: After 56 fresh coronavirus cases were reported on Tuesday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ordered a team of officials to make field-level visits to districts on Wednesday.

As per medical bulletin, 26 new cases were reported in Suryapet, 19 in GHMC, three in Nizamabad, two each in Gadwal and Adilabad, and one each in Khammam, Medical, Warangal and Ranga Reddy.

In a meeting at his Pragati Bhavan residence here, Rao asked the team to visit and personally monitor the rise in cases. Led by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, the team comprises DGP M Mahender Reddy, principal secretary of health Shanthi Kumari and medical director Srinivas.

They will pay a field visit to Suryapet, Gadwal and Vikarabad districts and will monitor the situation and direct officials to take more stricter measures to break the chain of transmission.

