After 5G, India Will Take 'Global Lead In 6G' As PM Modi Desires It: Vaishnaw

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services in the country, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Sunday said that as the PM desires to take a “global lead in 6G,” the country will do so.

“As PM Modi’s desire to take a global lead in 6G, India will take a lead in 6G,” Vaishnaw said.

Delhi | As PM Modi's desire to take a global lead in 6G, India will take a lead in 6G: Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

In August this year, Modi had announced that his government is planning to launch 6G services by the end of this decade. He highlighted that the government is encouraging Indian solutions in technology and investing in it.

Vaishnaw has earlier said that the launch of high-speed 5G services will bring “fundamental changes across several sectors, including education, health, agriculture and banking.”

“Telecom is a gateway of Digital India. Telecom is the root of all digital services that we are seeing in our modern life. 5G services will bring fundamental change in several sectors – education, health, agriculture, logistics, and banking. It will create new opportunities,” he added.



Prime Minister Modi launched a crucial 5G network gear in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan on Saturday. The service was launched in select cities at the IMC 2022 conference. The network will progressively cover the entire country over the next few years.

Capable of supporting ultra-high-speed internet, the fifth generation or 5G service is expected to unleash new economic opportunities and societal benefits, serving as a transformational force for Indian society.

The network was developed in collaboration with Wisig Networks, VVDN Technologies and Radisys India. Industry experts have termed the launch as a transformative step for the country’s industrial development.

“It is a generational leap that can help increase the telecom sector’s contribution to GDP to 8-9 per cent from 6.5 per cent presently,” Ficci Director General Arun Chawla said, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that 5G will lead to a qualitative improvement in the pace of work and will help his state become a 1 trillion dollar economy.

Addressing a programme virtually at the launch of 5G mobile service by Bharti Airtel in Varanasi, the PM’s parliamentary constituency, Adityanath said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started a new era of communication revolution in the country.

