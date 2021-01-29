After 7 Years, Mumbai to Get New Metro Lines in May With Driverless, Disability-friendly Coaches

The MMRDA may start services on the Metro 2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and Metro 7 (Dahisar East to Andheri East) routes by May after it received the first indigenous rake this week.

Bharat Earth Movers Limited supplied the rake, and these were unveiled by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar at the Charkop depot on Friday, reported India Today. The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority said trials would be conducted for the next months before a green signal is given.

The first metro in Mumbai started in 2014 in the Ghatkopar to Andheri route. "The construction of metro lines and stations is in the final stages. Adequate security arrangements have been made for the metro projects," MMRDA said in a tweet.

The trains will come with many features like passenger announcement and passenger information system. Fire equipment, separate area to carry bicycles in each coach and space for people with disabilities to travel in wheelchair will also be a part of the driverless trains.

"The trains will have a maximum speed of 80 kmph. For the initial six months, the trains will be operated by a motorman. State-of-the-art technologies like Variable Voltage Variable Frequency (VVVF) and Train Control and Management System have been used. For seamless internet connectivity, optical fibre network has been installed in every coach. The design of these coaches gives priority to energy conservation and alternative non-conventional energy that will be used in case of a power outage," MMRDA said.

A total of 378 coaches will arrive in Mumbai in phases for both the routes, and Rs Rs 3,015 crore has been spent by the government in their production. The MMRDA has prepared a road map for establishing 340 km of Metro lines in the region by 2026.