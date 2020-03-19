After 7 Years, my Daughter's Soul Will Rest in Peace, Says Nirbhaya's Mother on Convicts' Hanging
A Delhi court earlier Thursday dismissed the plea of three of the four death-row convicts seeking a stay on the execution slated for early morning Friday.
File photo of Asha Devi, mother of the 23-year-old paramedic who was brutally raped and assaulted in Delhi in December 2012.
After a Delhi court dismissed a plea by three of the four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya case, her mother on Thursday said her daughter's soul will now rest in peace and she had got justice seven years after the gruesome gangrape and murder that shook the nation.
"Finally the convicts will be hanged. Now I will get peace," Asha Devi told PTI.
On December 16, 2012, the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who later came to be known as Nirbhaya, was gangraped in a moving bus. She died of the injuries a few days later.
