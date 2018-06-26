GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 Impact: After 71 Years, 'Powerless' UP Village Walks Into the Light

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:June 26, 2018, 3:10 PM IST
A resident of Kodra village finally gets electricity at his home (News18)
Lucknow: Plunged into darkness for 71 years, a village on Sitapur-Barabanki border finally sees the light of the day – quite literally.

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that India had achieved its ambitious target of 100% electrification, this UP village narrated a different tale.

According to local residents of Kodra village in east Uttar Pradesh, electric poles were erected in the villages about two years ago, but they never received electricity. The students were forced to study in the day as by evening the area would turn dark.

The plight of the villagers was highlighted by News18 last week, following which Barabanki district magistrate Sandeep Kumar Gupta took cognizance of the matter.

“After seeing the report in media, Power Corporation was asked to immediately inquire and provide electricity in the village. We will continue to look out for such villages that still don’t have electricity, and will certainly help reach power in every area,” Gupta said while thanking News18.

An ecstatic resident said that finally their houses have been illuminated, and they longer had to travel to neighbouring villages to charge their cellphones.

UP-Power
Electrification has helped village children as they are now able to complete their school work in the evening (News18)

Villager Sant Lal had told News18 last week that people were also skeptical about marrying their daughters in a village that no electricity.

“We have been running from pillar to post for electricity but nothing happened. Our kids want to study and become doctors and engineers but how will they study in the dark? People are not willing to marry off their daughters in our villages,” he said.

The lone solar panel that came to their rescue earlier was also not in a working condition. However, the prompt action by the power department has been welcomed by the resident.

| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
