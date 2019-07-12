Rishikesh's Iconic 'Lakshman Jhula' Closes Down After 90 Years, Deemed Unsafe and Beyond Repair

Dehradun: Rishikesh’s 90 years old suspension bridge, Lakshman Jhula, constructed in the British Raj over the Ganga River was closed after an expert panel suggested it is not in a position to sustain ‘any more’.

An expert panel of the Public Works Department (PWD) recently studied the carrying capacity of the bridge and suggested that it be closed as it poses a potential threat and is beyond repair.

“We observed that several components of the bridge are in very bad condition. This bridge should not be permitted for pedestrian movement from now onwards. The bridge is not in a position to sustain any more with the present condition,” said the additional chief secretary of Uttarakhand Om Prakash said on Friday.

The official further warned, “it is highly recommended this bridge be closed with immediate effect else some big mishap could take place”.

The suspension bridge that dates back to 1929 has been a major attraction for visitors as well as for locals who have several fond memories of the bridge.

Ram Chandra Kanwal, a local from Rishikesh told News18 that in older times the bridge was primarily used by the Char Dham pilgrims.

The 284 feet long ‘Lakshman Jhula’ bridge used to swing slightly as a result of which it got its name ‘Jhula’ (swing).

In order to support the additional movement, a new bridge ‘Ram Jhula’ was created in the 90s. The officials said they are yet to take a call whether the bridge to be dismantled.