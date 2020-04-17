Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

After a Dip, Tamil Nadu Again Witnesses Surge in New Coronavirus Cases as 56 People Test Positive

The state, which was witnessing a dip in the number, had reported 38 and 25 new virus cases on April 15 and 16 respectively.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:April 17, 2020, 8:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
After a Dip, Tamil Nadu Again Witnesses Surge in New Coronavirus Cases as 56 People Test Positive
The health department said the patients are stable and seven of them have even recovered. (Image for representation)

Chennai: A day after Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed hopes of a fall in the number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, 56 more people tested positive on Friday taking the total to 1,323.

So far 283 people have recovered, the state government said in media bulletin released in place of the usual press conference by Health Secretary Beela Rajesh.

Thanjavur, a central district which falls in the Cauvery Delta region, recorded a sharp increase of 17 cases while Chennai recorded a spike of 11 cases.

The state, which was witnessing a dip in the number, had reported 38 and 25 new virus cases on April 15 and 16 respectively.

While 23,934 people are in home quarantine, those in government facilities are 34 and 29,673 samples have been tested till date, the government said.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami sparked a separate debate with his statement that Covid-19 was a disease brought into the state by the rich.

With PTI inputs

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    11,616

    +792*  

  • Total Confirmed

    13,835

    +1,076*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,767

    +252*  

  • Total DEATHS

    452

    +32*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 17 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,472,355

    +57,495*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,173,432

    +95,155*

  • Cured/Discharged

    554,786

    +29,470*  

  • Total DEATHS

    146,291

    +8,190*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres