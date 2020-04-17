After a Dip, Tamil Nadu Again Witnesses Surge in New Coronavirus Cases as 56 People Test Positive

Chennai: A day after Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed hopes of a fall in the number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, 56 more people tested positive on Friday taking the total to 1,323.

So far 283 people have recovered, the state government said in media bulletin released in place of the usual press conference by Health Secretary Beela Rajesh.

Thanjavur, a central district which falls in the Cauvery Delta region, recorded a sharp increase of 17 cases while Chennai recorded a spike of 11 cases.

The state, which was witnessing a dip in the number, had reported 38 and 25 new virus cases on April 15 and 16 respectively.

While 23,934 people are in home quarantine, those in government facilities are 34 and 29,673 samples have been tested till date, the government said.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami sparked a separate debate with his statement that Covid-19 was a disease brought into the state by the rich.

With PTI inputs

