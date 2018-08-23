After a Kalash Yatra, Vajpayee's Ashes to be Immersed in Lucknow’s Gomti River with CM Yogi, Rajnath Singh in Attendance

The ashes of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be immersed in Gomti River on Thursday after a ‘Kalash Yatra’ passes through the major roads in Lucknow. The Chief Minister along with his cabinet ministers will be a part of the Yatra.The ashes will be brought to Lucknow by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh along with BJP State President Mahendra Nath Pandey around 11 am at the airport. The Yatra will begin from the airport.Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had a long association with Lucknow that stemmed from the fact that he was five-time Member of Parliament from this constituency. The city thus often found a mention of it in his speeches.Schools that fall on the route have been shut for the day in order to avoid hassles for the commuters and students. The yatra will also halt at Purani Chungi for people to pay their tribute to the revered BJP veteran. It is expected to reach the BJP headquarters in the afternoon.The Kalash carrying Vajpayee’s ashes will be finally immersed in the Gomti river at Jhulelal Park by MLA Neeraj Bora. The immersion will take place around 3 pm in the presence of senior BJP leaders along with CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries.