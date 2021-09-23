After a Long Wait, Bangladeshi Hilsa Hits Kolkata Markets, Festive Mood for Bengali Begins

The countdown for Durgapuja has already started in West Bengal. Delayed monsoon and depression over the Bay of Bengal had splashed water over the city of joy and waterlogged her for the past three days.

But for Bengalis, monsoon is not complete without Khichuri (Rice cooked with various lentils and vegetables) and Hilsa fry.

Bengalis lip-smacking recipes on Hilsa has a different culinary history. Recipes of Hilsa is an unparallel delicacy when fried, steamed, smoked or cooked in mustard sauce.

Right before the puja, the good news for Bengalis is the arrival of Hilsa from neighbouring Bangladesh. They will export about 2,000 tonnes of the silver crop. The first shipment of around 20 tonnes of the Padma-Meghna river variety has already started exporting and the local markets in Kolkata received a bit of it.

Hilsa from Bangladesh is seen today in Lake Market, Koley Market and other markets in Kolkata.

The size comes between 800 gm and 1,500 gm and the price starts from Rs 1,500 to 2,000.

“Just received a few kg fish today as we are expecting more to come in the coming days. Prices will drop compared to the availability," said a shop owner in Lake Market, Kolkata.

Nearby Howrah Market has received 20 metric tonnes of Hilsha.

“We are happy to know that Hilsha from Padma river will soon be available but the exorbitant price needs to come down," said Ashim Basak, who came to the fish market early in the morning.

