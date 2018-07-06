English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
After a Passenger’s Tweet, 26 Minor Girls Rescued from Train in UP
On July 5, a passenger on board the train tweeted thathe was travelling in the S5 coach of the train and noticed around 25 girls crying and looking uncomfortable.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: 26 underage girls were rescued by the GRP and RPF from the Muzaffarpur-Bandra Awadh Express after a tweet from a passenger alerted them to the situation.
On July 5, a passenger on board the train tweeted that he was travelling in the S5 coach of the train and noticed around 25 girls crying and looking uncomfortable.
Reacting to the tweet, officials in Varanasi as well as Lucknow swung into action and within half an hour of the alert on social media site started investigating the matter, a railway spokesperson said.
The GRP at Gorakhpur coordinated with Childline along with the anti-trafficking unit of the police. Two RPF jawans in plainclothes boarded the train at Kaptanganj and escorted them to Gorakhpur.
"26 girls were found with two men, aged 22 and 55 years. All of them are from West Champaran in Bihar. The girls were being taken from Narkatikyaganj to Idgah. When questioned, the girls were unable to answer anything convincingly, so they have been handed over to the child welfare committee.
The girls are believed to be between the ages of 10 and 14 years. "Their parents have been informed and the men have been taken into custody," a statement from RPF said.
This incident comes days after Chairman Railway Board Ashwani Lohani launched an awareness campaign for protection of children coming in contact with railways.
Also Watch
On July 5, a passenger on board the train tweeted that he was travelling in the S5 coach of the train and noticed around 25 girls crying and looking uncomfortable.
Reacting to the tweet, officials in Varanasi as well as Lucknow swung into action and within half an hour of the alert on social media site started investigating the matter, a railway spokesperson said.
The GRP at Gorakhpur coordinated with Childline along with the anti-trafficking unit of the police. Two RPF jawans in plainclothes boarded the train at Kaptanganj and escorted them to Gorakhpur.
"26 girls were found with two men, aged 22 and 55 years. All of them are from West Champaran in Bihar. The girls were being taken from Narkatikyaganj to Idgah. When questioned, the girls were unable to answer anything convincingly, so they have been handed over to the child welfare committee.
The girls are believed to be between the ages of 10 and 14 years. "Their parents have been informed and the men have been taken into custody," a statement from RPF said.
This incident comes days after Chairman Railway Board Ashwani Lohani launched an awareness campaign for protection of children coming in contact with railways.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2019 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Black Colour Variant Launched in India at Rs 5.49 Lakh
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil seek to temper World Cup hopes of Belgium's 'Golden Generation'
- Unwanted or Exotic? Chhattisgarh’s 'Rihanna’ Who Recently Went Viral Raises ‘Dark’ Questions About India’s Colourism
- NASA is Ready For Its Journey to The Sun With a Revolutionary New Heat Shield
- Our Favourite English Professor Mr. Tharoor is Back with Fresh Lessons on Twitter