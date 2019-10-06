Take the pledge to vote

After Abdullahs, J&K Govt Allows Former CM Mehbooba Mufti to Meet PDP Delegation Tomorrow

A 10-member delegation of the People’s Democratic Republic has been granted permission to meet party chief Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar.

News18.com

Updated:October 6, 2019, 4:50 PM IST
After Abdullahs, J&K Govt Allows Former CM Mehbooba Mufti to Meet PDP Delegation Tomorrow
File photo of former PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.

New Delhi: A 10-member delegation of the Peoples Democratic Republic has been granted permission to meet party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday, a day after National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah were allowed to meet their party leaders.

Mufti, a former chief minister, was detained by the administration along with other political leaders like the Abdullahs on the night of August 4, a day before the Centre moved to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.

Mufti, who has continued to criticise the government through her Twitter account by giving its access to her daughter, has been detained at the Hari Niwas in the state's capital for the last months. The government had most of the political leadership of Kashmir to prevent a possible backlash to its move to nullify Article 370.

The government had released Jammu-based political leaders after the announcement of the local body polls. The adviser to the Jammu and Kashmir governor, Farooq Khan, on Thursday said that Kashmiri leaders will be released "one by one after analysis of every individual".

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

