After Action-packed Day, PM Modi Enjoys Birthday Lunch With Mother in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid a visit to his mother Heeraben at her residence in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar on the occasion of his 69th birthday after an action-packed day involving a visit to the Sardar Sarovar dam and a public address.

Photos showed Heeraben, 98, enjoying a meal with PM Modi who later met his neighbours and obliged them with photographs.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister visited the Statue of Unity and Sardar Sarovar Dam. He landed in Gujarat on Monday night and flew from Gandhinagar to Kevadia on Tuesday morning.

His visit to the dam came as water levels reached the highest mark of 138.68 metres. Along with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, he presided over the "Namami Narmade Mahotsav" and offered prayers at the dam site to 'welcome' the water of river Narmada.

