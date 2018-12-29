After Aditya Thackeray’s Letter, Hotels, Pubs to Stay Open all Night in Mumbai on New Year’s Eve

After Shiv Sena Youth wing chief Aditya Thackeray wrote to Maharashtra CM demanding that major cities in the state should allow hotels and entertainment establishments to remain open 24X7 on New year’s eve, the government on Saturday issued an order allowing for the same.According to the order, bars, hotels and pubs can remain open on the night of 31 December in Mumbai.On the eve of New Year, over 40,000 security personnel will be deployed all over Mumbai, stated DCP Mumbai Police PRO Manjunath Singe.Moreover, officers in civil dress will be deployed in the area to prevent harassment of women. A live camera will be fixed to monitor the area, said Singe.Pressing his case, Aditya Thackeray said the move to stay open will create more employment and revenue. He also said, "What is legal during the day cannot be illegal at night.""We need to trust our citizens and give them more space and time to unwind after hours of work," Aditya said.He also reminded the chief minister of a resolution of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, passed in 2013, to let hotels and shops in non-residential areas in Mumbai to remain open 24X7."The proposal for Mumbai is awaiting your approval from the Home Department (which is handled by Fadnavis himself)," the 24-year-old leader said.The Yuva Sena chief had met Fadnavis in 2015 and pressed for changes in civic laws to allow a "vibrant nightlife" in Mumbai*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.