After Agra Hospitals Report Shortage, City Admin's Intervention Led to 8 Tonne Oxygen Supply

After some hospitals in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra on Thursday reported Oxygen shortage to the district administration, several officials took stock of the situation in private hospitals treating Covid patients. On the orders of the District Magistrate, several SDM teams continued to take stock of the lack of oxygen in private Covid Hospitals and made arrangements in case of shortage.

Agra has reported more than 500 fresh Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. As most of the beds in the hospitals are occupied, the demand for oxygen has also skyrocketed.

“Eight tonnes of liquid oxygen have reached Banke Bihari, which is allotted to us. Some other allotments we have are from Modinagar and also from Panipat. The tanker has arrived and the supply has started. The private hospitals which flagged oxygen shortage will be given supply as well,” Agra DM Prabhu N Singh said

Another letter was written to the DM about the oxygen shortage by Amit Jaggi Hospital in the city. This hospital was also provided oxygen immediately.

Amid the tremendous demand for oxygen, oxygen is being supplied from various cities of the country to Agra on the direction of the government. The tanker arrived in Agra from Jamshedpur at midnight a day ago, due to which situation was brought under control. Now the administration is busy trying to get oxygen from different places. The Oxygen for SN Medical College came from Noida.

“As far as SN Medical College is concerned, there is no shortage of oxygen there. The tanker is standing in the medical college and according to the requirement, oxygen is being given. After supplying 10 thousand kilolitres of liquid oxygen to SNMC, private Covid hospitals in Agra were also given oxygen. With this, adequate availability of oxygen has been made in SN Medical College,” the District Magistrate added.

