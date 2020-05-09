After Ahmedabad and Surat, Now Total Lockdown in Gandhinagar from Sunday to Curb Covid-19 Spread

To curb the increasing number of corona positive cases and the spread of virus infection, the Gandhinagar Collector on Saturday said there would be a total lockdown in Gandhinagar city and Kalol municipality on the lines of Ahmedabad and Surat.

The lockdown order will be in effect from May 9 (6 p.m.) in Kalol and 6 a.m. on Sunday in Gandhinagar.

Gujarat is reporting around 400 fresh corona positive cases daily for the last 6 days, mostly from Ahmedabad. Also, from the beginning of this month, state capital Gandhinagar has also almost doubled its corona positive tally from 49 recorded on the May 1 to 97 registered on Friday.

Five persons have lost their lives to the coronavirus in the state capital.

To stop more havoc, the local authorities have decided on a total lockdown for the capital, similar to the one in Ahmedabad and Surat.

"For the last 10 days we have been trying to contain the outbreak, but it seems that the only option available is to go for a complete lockdown. The Kalol municipality area reported 14 positive cases yesterday. We are ordering a complete lockdown in both these areas, where only milk parlours and medicine shops, dispensaries and medical emergencies will be allowed. No other shop of will be allowed till May 17," said Kuldeep Arya, Gandhinagar Collector.

The district administration has issued a notification under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act's clause 34 and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.