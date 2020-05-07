INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

After Ahmedabad, Surat to Shut Vegetable Shops from May 9 Due to Rise in Covid-19 Cases

Representative Image. A man wearing a protective mask in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, sits at one of the closed shops. (PTI Photo/Mitesh Bhuvad)

Representative Image. A man wearing a protective mask in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, sits at one of the closed shops. (PTI Photo/Mitesh Bhuvad)

The announcement came a day after the Ahmedabad civic authorities ordered closure of all shops, except those selling milk and medicines, for a week.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 7, 2020, 3:31 PM IST
Share this:

To contain the spread of coronavirus at Surat in Gujarat, the civic authorities on Thursday announced that all shops selling vegetables and fruits will remain closed in the city from May 9 to May 14.

The announcement came a day after the Ahmedabad civic authorities ordered closure of all shops, except those selling milk and medicines, for a week.

In Surat, vegetable and fruit shops will remain closed from May 9 midnight to May 14 midnight, municipal commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani said in an order, adding that such a step is necessary to contain the spread of the viral infection.

He said large crowds were gathering at vegetable shops and people were also not adhering to physical distancing norms while making purchases.

As per the order, vegetables and fruits will not be allowed to be sold through any means, be it shops or handcarts, from May 9 to May 14.

On Wednesday, the Ahmedabad civic body in its order said while milk outlets and medical stores can remain open, all other shops, including those selling fruits, vegetables and grocery items, will remain closed there from May 7 midnight till 6 am on May 15.

Out of the total 6,625 COVID-19 cases so far in Gujarat, 4,716 have been reported from Ahmedabad and 754 from Surat.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading