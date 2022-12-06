After AIIMS, Safdarjung, ICMR's Website Was on Hackers' Radar But This Time Attack Was Prevented

A cyber attack attempt was reportedly made on the website of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) but it was prevented. This came after ransomware attack on the servers of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi and Safdarjung Hospital last month.

“The ICMR website is safe. The site is hosted at NIC Data Centre, the firewall is from NIC and is regularly updated. NIC was informed through email regarding a cyber attack and has reported that the attack was prevented. ICMR has found the website in the order,” news agency ANI reported citing official sources.

Hackers tried to attack the ICMR’s website for more than 6000 times in a span of 24 hours.

“On November 30, the cyber hackers tried to attack the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) website for more than 6000 times in a span of 24 hours,” a government official from National Informatics Centre (NIC) on condition of anonymity told MoneyControl.

The official said that the series of attacks on India’s top medical body’s website was made from Hong Kong based blacklisted IP address 103.152.220.133.

“The attackers were blocked, they couldn’t succeed. We have alerted the team about it. If the firewall had some loopholes, then the attackers might have succeeded in breaching the security of the website," the NIC official said.

ALSO READ: Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital Suffered Cyber Attack in November, Damage Not as Severe as AIIMS

Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on November 4 said that it was also hit by a cyber attack in November, but the damage was not as severe as it had been for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital.

Medical Superintendent Safdarjung Hospital Dr BL Sherwal had said, “There was a cyberattack. Our server was also down in November for a single day, but data was secured. It was handled by IT, National informatics Centre (NIC) which revived the systems."

ALSO READ: AIIMS Server Hacking: Probe Points To Chinese Involvement; 4 More Servers Were On Hackers’ Target

Servers at AIIMS remained down for several days following ransomware attack. A total of five main servers of AIIMS were reportedly targeted by the suspected Chinese hackers. The data hacked from the AIIMS server has reportedly reached the main domain of Dark Web from where it may be sold.

ALSO READ: AIIMS ‘Cyberattack’: Lack of Centralised Security System Makes It Tough to Restore All Processes Online

Following the ransomware attack, AIIMS has started working on devising a cyber security policy with guidance from investigating agencies. AIIMS administration and other agencies are in the process of restoring normal service.

“Network being sanitised before services can be restored. The process is taking some time due to the volume of data and the large number of servers/computers for the hospital services. Measures are being taken for cyber security," AIIMS said in a statement.

Read all the Latest India News here