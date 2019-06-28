After Akash Vijayvargiya, Another BJP Leader Allegedly Assaults Govt Officer in Madhya Pradesh
Locals claimed that the Chief Municipal Officer, who was assaulted, had complained to the police over threats from the BJP leader, but authorities had failed to take action against him.
Representative Image.
Satna: A few days after BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya assaulted a civic official with a cricket, another party leader from Madhya Pradesh allegedly bashed a government official in Satna district with sticks.
Ram Sushil Patel, Nagar Panchayat president from BJP, reached the Nagar Parishad Office and assaulted Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) Devratnam Soni with sticks on Friday in Ramnagar. Grievously injured in the assault, the officer was taken to a Primary Health Centre. He is stated to be in a critical.
Locals claimed that the CMO had in the past complained to the police over threats from the BJP leader, but authorities had failed to take action against the influential politician. It was unclear what the initial tiff was about.
Superintendent of Police Riyaz Iqbal told reporters that statements of both parties have been recorded. "We are verifying the statements besides scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed at the Nagar Parishad Office," he added.
Vijayvargiya, son of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, is currently in jail after he was caught on video assaulting civic officers on June 26.
A similar report was received from Damoh district where Vivek Agrawal, vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, threatened an accountant at the municipality office. The leader was reportedly upset over several beneficiaries not receiving funds under government schemes.
No police complaint, however, was lodged in this instance.
