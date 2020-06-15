After All-party Meet, Amit Shah Visits Delhi's LNJP Hospital to Review Covid-19 Preparedness

Home Minister Amit Shah at LNJP Hospital (Twitter/@ANI)
He met senior doctors in the conference room of the hospital who briefed him about the number of patients treated at the facility, deaths there and admissions from outside Delhi, among others.
Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday visited the LNJP hospital here to review the preparedness to fight COVID-19, officials said.
Shah asked about the deaths of COVID patients in the hospital, recovery rate and other details, they said.
