After Allahabad, Govt Planning to Rename Shimla to Get Rid of ‘Symbols of British Rule’: Report

The Himachal Pradesh government is considering renaming Shimla to Shyamala, after the demand for changing the state capital’s name gained momentum.According to a report in Hindustan Times, the right-wing Hindu groups want the state’s name changed as part of efforts to remove “symbols of British rule” as Shimla was known as Shyamala before the British arrived.The clamour for renaming it after a local deity, Shyamala, picked up storm after the Uttar Pradesh government renamed Allahabad as Prayagraj. The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad and Health Minister Vipin Parmar are in the favour of name change.