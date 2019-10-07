Take the pledge to vote

After Altercation with Wife, Man Smashes Infant Child to the Ground in Bihar Village

Hearing the mother's wails, villagers living in the neighborhood rushed to the spot and caught hold of the erring father, who apparently stood in a daze close to the body of the infant.

PTI

Updated:October 7, 2019, 7:41 PM IST
Sheikhpura (Bihar): A man here has killed her 16-day-old girl by smashing her to the ground, following an altercation with his wife, a police officer said on Monday.

Sohraj Chaudhary -- a resident of Kurauni village in Korma police station area -- threw the infant to the ground in a fit of rage after snatching her from the arms of her mother, who refused to give him the money he had demanded for enjoying a few drinks, SHO Ranjan Kumar said.

Hearing the mother's wails, villagers living in the neighborhood rushed to the spot and caught hold of the erring father, who apparently stood in a daze close to the body of the infant, lying in a pool of blood, he said.

An FIR was lodged in the case and Chaudhary was arrested, the SHO said, adding that the infant's body was handed over to the family members for last rites after a post-mortem.

