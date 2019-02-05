English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Ambedkar now Lord Buddha Statue Vandalised in Jaunpur
The locals had alleged that every year before the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14th something or the other is done to disturb the peace and harmony in the vicinity.
Statue of Lord Buddha vandalized in Jaunpur (News18)
Lucknow: After the vandalism of BR Ambedkar's statue in Meerut district on Monday, another incident was reported from Jaunpur where the statue of Lord Buddha, that stands right next to Ambedkar's, was vandalised by unknown miscreants.
The head of the statue was found broken on Monday night, after which people gathered in huge numbers and started protesting.
The administration and police officials rushed to the spot and convinced the crowd to stop the protest only after promising the installation of a new statue. A case has also been registered and an investigation has been initiated.
The incident was reported from Bhagmalpur village in Khuthan area in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh.
Earlier on Monday morning, a BR Ambedkar statue was found damaged in Hastinapur area of Meerut district. Soon after the news spread, hundreds of locals gathered to register their protest. Police officials pacified the protesting crowd.
The locals had alleged that every year before the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14th something or the other is done to disturb the peace and harmony in the vicinity. They also alleged that every year in Mawana area, the statue of BR Ambedkar is vandalised by anti-social elements. It was also alleged by some locals present on the spot that such incidents are deliberately done to disturb social harmony ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Polls.
Statue vandalism has continued unabated despite Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issuing a directive to all senior district officials to ensure their security.
The phenomenon of statue destruction began when a statue of Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin was brought down in Tripura days after the BJP registered a thumping victory in the state Assembly elections. A statue of social reformer Periyar was also vandalised in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore district and a bust of Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee was blackened in Kolkata’s Kalighat.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
