J&K Terror: After Amit Shah’s Meeting, Agencies, Forces in Aggressive Mode, 24 Terrorists Eliminated

Home Minister Amit Shah’s meeting on Jammu and Kashmir’s security situation in the first week of June has put all on their toes, with all agencies and forces going aggressive against terror.

While the central intelligence agencies are making backdoor efforts and specific intelligence gathering, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is raiding supporters of terror outfits involved in multiple cases.

Most importantly, security forces have eliminated more than two dozen terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

The focus is to conduct Amarnath Yatra safely and additional security forces have been deployed on the routes to give security.

RAIDS, SEARCHES

According to the data, the NIA has been conducting raids in different cases, including terror funding cases. The agency conducted searches in J&K and arrested four overground workers (OGW) on Monday. Almost every fourth day since Shah’s meeting, the NIA is conducting searches and arresting OGWs. Searches have been conducted in cases linked to trade and terror financing from LOC, Jamat E Islami terror funding case, etc. On Wednesday too, the NIA is conducting raids linked to terror cases.

On the other side, central intelligence agencies are making ‘backdoor efforts’ and are involved in counter-terror measures by talks as well as by gathering specific inputs.

The agency’s top-level officials have made four visits to J&K till Monday to access the security situation.

Similarly, during the meeting, infiltration issue was also discussed and the Border Security Force (BSF) was tasked to keep strict checks on infiltration and drone movement across the border.

According to sources, the number of troops who keep checks on drone activities has been increased, and the patrolling of the border has been enhanced. Key Jammu and Punjab borders have been witnessing movement of drones, which is a matter of concern.

EYE ON TERROR

The most important task has been given to the forces, including the Indian Army, to ensure the timely elimination of terrorists. The data says that more than two dozen terrorists have been eliminated in J&K. But, there is a massive spike in foreign terrorists killed by forces.

According to the data, last year two foreign terrorists were killed by the forces but this year, a total of 32 foreign terrorists have been eliminated.

The Home Minister had also taken a meeting before June 3. On May 17, the Home Minister had taken rounds of meetings in view of various security issues and the Amarnath Yatra.

“Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah held a review meeting in New Delhi on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting was attended by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Shri Manoj Sinha, the National Security Advisor Shri Ajit Doval, the Chief of Army Staff, senior officials of the Government of India and the Jammu and Kashmir administration,” the Home Ministry had said.

