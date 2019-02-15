English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After AMU, Private College in Doon Suspends Student for Objectionable Remarks on Pulwama Attack
The student made the inflammatory remark while chatting with a fellow student on Facebook on Thursday.
The scene from the attack site in Pulwama on Feb 14, 2019 (Image: Reuters).
Dehradun : A private medical college in Dehradun suspended a Kashmiri student on Friday for his objectionable Facebook comment on the Pulwama attack.
Hours after 37 CRPF soldiers were martyred in an attack in Kashmir on Thursday, Keshar Rashid, a first-year student of radiology and imaging technology in Dehradun’s private college, commented in a FB post: “Aaj to real PUBG ho gaya (PUBG turned real today)."
PUBG, also known as Unknown's Battlegrounds, is an online game where players in military uniform fight to remain alive.
The student, who made the comment while chatting with a fellow student on the social networking site, also made other remarks that didn’t go well with his friend, who asked him to apologise.
He later took screenshots of the chat and posted in the official group of the college. The screenshots soon went viral and sparked tension in the area, as a result of which several organisations protested in front of the institution on Friday and demanded action against the student.
The college issued a show-cause notice to the student and asked him why he should not be booked for his ‘seditious’ comment and also be terminated from the college.
“You are suspended as of now. You have been given a chance to raise your clarification in front of a probe committee,” the university registrar wrote in the notice.
Meanwhile, heavy police force has been deployed in the college and also in the vicinity of Nanda Ki Chowki – in the outskirts of capital where a large number of private colleges are located.
The police said they are keeping an eye on the situation. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nivedeta Kukreti said, “The action (against the student), if necessary, will be taken as per law.”
Dehradun attracts a large number of students from the northeastern states and Kashmir. “The police keep records of the students and ensure their verification regularly,” Kukreti said.
