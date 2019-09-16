Take the pledge to vote

After Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan Govt Mulls 75% Reservation for Locals in Private Jobs

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath too had said that their government was mulling a law to ensure 70 per cent jobs to the local youth in the private sector.

PTI

Updated:September 16, 2019, 4:04 PM IST
File photo of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Image : PTI)
Jaipur: The Rajasthan government is mulling the possibility of providing 75 per cent reservation to local people in private jobs, an official said here on Monday.

He said various government departments would hold a brainstorming session on it soon.

"The proposal is in the initial stage. A brainstorming session will be held with stakeholders in coming days," said Dr Samit Sharma, managing director, Rajasthan Skill and Livelihood Development Corporation (RSLDC).

He said the Andhra Pradesh government had recently passed a bill in the assembly, giving reservation to locals in private jobs.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath too had said that their government was mulling a law to ensure 70 per cent jobs to the local youth in the private sector.

Sharma said the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII); Department of Factories and Boilers; Department of Industries; and the Department of Labour besides the RSLDC would give their views on the proposal in the brainstorming session.

The session, which was scheduled for September 19, was likely to be postponed due to other important departmental meetings, officials said.

