After Annual Winter Break, Badrinath Shrine to Reopen on May 10

Located at a height of 10,279 ft above the sea level in Chamoli district, Badrinath temple is dedicated to lord Vishnu.

PTI

Updated:February 11, 2019, 8:08 PM IST
After Annual Winter Break, Badrinath Shrine to Reopen on May 10
File photo of Badrinath during snowfall.
Dehradun: The sacred portals of Badrinath will be thrown open to public in the wee hours on May 10.

The gates of the Himalayan shrine will be reopened after the annual winter break at 4:15 am on May 10. The auspicious hour for reopening the gates of the famous temple were announced on the occasion of Vasant Panchmi Sunday at the residence of erstwhile Tehri royals in Narendra Nagar.

Located at a height of 10,279 ft above the sea level in Chamoli district, Badrinath temple which is dedicated to lord Vishnu is closed annually during winter when the area is snowbound.
