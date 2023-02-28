After Anonymous Mail of 'Danger Man' in Mumbai, NIA Detains Suspect in MP's Indore

The Mumbai office of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) received a threatening e-mail about a “danger man" on the loose. According to the warning, the man is an Indore resident who had taken training in Pakistan and China, and has returned to the city.

Soon after the mail was received, NIA alerted Mumbai Police, Indore Police, Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS), and other central agencies. A multi-city manhunt was launched to nab the suspect, and he was finally detained in Indore.

However, no literature, weapon or evidence was found on him, that linked him to a terror group. He had been living in Indore for 4 years.

The e-mail was anonymous and named the terrorist as Sarfaraz Memon. His Aadhaar card, driving licence, and passport were attached with the email, and NIA subsequently forwarded them to Mumbai Police.

Police were on the lookout for the man, born in 1982, and ran a background check on the details. Earlier, NIA was not sure if the warning is real or an attempt to get back at someone, an Indian Express report stated.

Mumbai was on high alert and police also alerted their human intelligence and other networks to get the details about Memon. Mumbai Police also investigated the man’s travel records to ascertain his next move.

“A special team of few officers has been formed to trace the person and apart from that the entire city police have been alerted," a Crime Branch official earlier said.

“From 1992 to 2021, we have not heard that a terror suspect has taken training in China. It does not seem serious," a Hindustan Times report quoted an ATS official as saying.

In another such case earlier this month, the NIA office had received an email warning that someone with links to the Taliban would be carrying out a terror attack in Mumbai.

