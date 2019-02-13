English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Arpit Palace Hotel Tragedy, Delhi Fire Service Begins Inspection at Over 300 Hotels Across Karol Bagh
The Delhi Government on Tuesday directed the fire department to inspect buildings which are five floors or more and submit a report on their safety compliance within a week.
The Arpit Palace Hotel is seen after an early morning fire at the hotel killed more than a dozen people in Karol Bagh, Delhi. (Image: AP)
New Delhi: A day after a massive fire broke out at Arpit Palace Hotel in Karol Bagh that claimed lives of 17 persons, Delhi Fire Service on Wednesday began a fire-audit at about 380 hotels across the central Delhi area, a senior fire officer said.
"Based on the directives of the state government, we have formed six teams to carry out inspections in hotels and guest houses across Karol Bagh area. We have already begun the inspection," Atul Kumar Garg, Chief Fire Officer said.
All hotels will be strictly checked for their safety norms. If fire-fighting equipment not in place, severe action will be taken against the hotel management, he said.
Action will be taken against the hotels depending on the extent of violations. If minor lapses are found, they will be warned and asked to rectify it within a couple of days. If not rectified, action will be taken accordingly, the fire official added.
