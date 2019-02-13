LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
After Arpit Palace Hotel Tragedy, Delhi Fire Service Begins Inspection at Over 300 Hotels Across Karol Bagh

The Delhi Government on Tuesday directed the fire department to inspect buildings which are five floors or more and submit a report on their safety compliance within a week.

PTI

Updated:February 13, 2019, 11:32 PM IST
After Arpit Palace Hotel Tragedy, Delhi Fire Service Begins Inspection at Over 300 Hotels Across Karol Bagh
The Arpit Palace Hotel is seen after an early morning fire at the hotel killed more than a dozen people in Karol Bagh, Delhi. (Image: AP)
New Delhi: A day after a massive fire broke out at Arpit Palace Hotel in Karol Bagh that claimed lives of 17 persons, Delhi Fire Service on Wednesday began a fire-audit at about 380 hotels across the central Delhi area, a senior fire officer said.

The Delhi Government on Tuesday directed the fire department to inspect buildings which are five floors or more and submit a report on their safety compliance within a week.

"Based on the directives of the state government, we have formed six teams to carry out inspections in hotels and guest houses across Karol Bagh area. We have already begun the inspection," Atul Kumar Garg, Chief Fire Officer said.

All hotels will be strictly checked for their safety norms. If fire-fighting equipment not in place, severe action will be taken against the hotel management, he said.

Action will be taken against the hotels depending on the extent of violations. If minor lapses are found, they will be warned and asked to rectify it within a couple of days. If not rectified, action will be taken accordingly, the fire official added.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta


