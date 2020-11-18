After Arrest of Engineer Who Sexually Abused Minors and Sold Porn, CBI Interrogates Accomplice from Prayagraj

After the CBI arrested a junior engineer working in the UP government for sexual abuse of 50 minors over 10 years, and selling child porn on the dark web, a special unit of the investigative body is interrogating a person from Prayagraj for involvement in the crimes.

The Online Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Prevention/Investigation (OCSAE), a special unit of CBI had arrested Ram Bhavan, a junior engineer with the Irrigation Department, from Chitrakoot on Tuesday after details of his heinous crimes emerged.

The team is interrogating a person from Prayagraj, with whom the main accused would take videos, edit and upload them on dark web, sources said. More arrests are being expected in the case.

The CBI team has recovered Rs 8 lakh from Bhavan, along with a laptop, webcam and video storing device. After the arrest, UP government suspended the JE from his duties, while ordering a few departmental inquiries.

CBI said Bhawan sexually abused more than 50 children in Banda, Chitrakoot for the last 10 years and also made videos of the incidents. He then earned money by selling these on the dark web, and also to people in the country and abroad. E-mail records of the accused confirmed these transactions carried out by Bhawan.

Officials said the accused junior engineer would hunt children between 5 to 16 years of age in Chitrakoot, Banda and Hamirpur districts. He is now in jail and may be produced at a competent court soon.

During the search, eight mobile phones, about Rs 8 lakh cash, sex toys, laptops and other digital evidence of pornographic material related to children was found. During interrogation, it was found out that Bhawan would give mobile phones and other electronic devices to the children in a bid to keep them quiet.