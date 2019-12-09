After Arrest, Trivandrum Press Club Secy Suspended for Harassing Woman Journalist

Thiruvananthapuram: After protests by women journalists, M Radhakrishnan, who was arrested on charges of outraging modesty of women and house trespassing, has been suspended by the Trivandrum press club.

Even after his arrest on December 5, Radhakrishnan continued as the secretary of the Trivandrum press club.

On Monday, the women journalists, under the banner of 'women in media', took out a protest march demanding his suspension. They have received written assurance of his suspension and calling a general body immediately.

The incident took place on November 30. According to the complaint, Radhakrishnan along with a group of men allegedly entered her house accusing her and her friend of extramarital affair. They tried to assault her male friend also.

According to the complainant, they verbally abused her, forcefully entered into her house and pushed her. Radhakrishnan allegedly questioned the complainant why her male friend had come to her house late in the evening. The complainant called her husband who immediately reached the house.

Following a complaint, Pettah police had registered a case on Monday under IPC Sections 451 that deals with house trespass, 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty of women) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common).

Geetha Nazeer, a senior journalist, said, "As far as women journalists are concerned, we demand immediate removal from the position. All these days, in every field, something happens we keep writing that the accused should be suspended immediately, why is it not happening in the media."

Senior journalist BRP Bhaskar has written an e-mail to press club stating that he wishes to relinquish his honorary membership of the Club in solidarity with the women journalists who are fighting for healthy living and working environment.

