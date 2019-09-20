After Arresting Rape-Accused BJP Leader Chinmayanand, Law Student's 2 Cousins Among 3 Held for Extortion

Lucknow: After BJP Leader Chinmayanand, accused of rape by a law student was arrested on Friday, the police arrested three people in an alleged case of extortion of Rs 5 crore from the former MP.

The politician was arrested from his ashram in Shahjahanpur five days after the woman detailed what she said was a year of sexual assault and blackmail before a court and close to a month after the allegations first surfaced. He was produced in court and sent to jail for 14 days.

Two out of the three accused of extortion are reportedly the cousins of the woman who accused Chinmayanand of rape. All of them have also been sent for medical examination, the police said.

Speaking on the development, DGP UP, OP Singh said, “There has been no delay in the investigation by the SIT, action has been initiated only after investigation of the video clips. Swami Chinmayanand has been arrested from his Ashram and has been sent to 14 Day Judicial custody after medical examination. Three more people have been arrested in connection with the extortion case.”

Recently, video clips of Chinmayanand taking massage from the law student had gone viral on the social media. Soon after, another video clip had gone viral, in which the law student, along with her friend and one person is seen yelling on them for asking money from the BJP leader.

The powerful politician, who runs several ashrams and educational institutions, wasn't charged with rape for almost a month, with the woman and her family trying to file a rape complaint but the UP police refusing to do so.

The woman has alleged that Chinmayanand sexually exploited her for a year after helping her with admission into his college. He allegedly filmed her taking a bath and blackmailed her with the video and raped her. She was allegedly brought to his room at gunpoint and was even forced to give Chinmayanand massages.

The BJP leader has been sent to 14 days judicial custody by a court in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur. Charged with stalking, wrongful confinement and intimidation, Chinmayanand was arrested by the SIT of Uttar Pradesh police from his residence 'Divya Dham' at 8:50 am amid heavy security deployment.

He has been booked under sections 376c (intercourse by person in authority), 354d (stalking), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC, senior prosecution officer Kuldeep Singh said.

