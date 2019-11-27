After Article 370 Move, Govt Withdraws J-K Reservation Bill to Do Away With Job Reservations in Valley

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday withdrew the J-K Reservation Bill from the Lok Sabha as central laws providing quota to the economically backward class are now applicable to the union territory post repeal of special provisions under Article 370.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill 2019, was introduced in Lok Sabha by Home Minister Amit Shah on June 24.

The Bill was brought to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 and replace an Ordinance promulgated on March 1.

The Act provided for reservation in appointment and promotions in certain state government posts to persons belonging to socially and educationally backward classes. It defined socially and educationally backward classes to include persons living in areas adjoining the Actual Line of Control. The Bill amended this to include those persons living in areas adjoining the International Border, within the ambit of this reservation.

However, with the Centre repealing the special provisionsof Article 370, the central laws will now be applicable to the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Opposing the withdrawal of the bill, TMC's Saugata Roy said the rule states that the minister should withdraw the bill citing reasons.

"Since Jammu and Kashmir is a sensitive issue, the minister should clear the issue," he said.

